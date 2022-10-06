New retirement age of 65 years for teachers to be implemented in December ― Ikpeazu

Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu says his administration is committed to the implementation of new retirement age of 65 years and 40 years in service for teachers with effect from December this year.

Ikpeazu stated this Wednesday during the 2022 World Teachers Day in Umuahia, adding that his government has also reviewed the retirement age of university lecturers.

He expressed his hope that this new policy will help retain seasoned teachers and enable the transmission of knowledge through experience and mentorship of upcoming teachers in the state.

Represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, Ikpeazu assured that his administration will re-double its efforts to see to the welfare of Abia teachers in terms of the payment of salaries and other emoluments and motivations to teachers for enhancement of exemplary performance.

He charged teachers in the state to ensure the state regains and retains its prime position in WASCE and other examinations.

He described the year’s theme, “The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers” as apt and significant given the strategic and physical role teachers play in nation building, development and the recognition of their untiring efforts and commitment as basic moulders of children’s characters as the country’s future leaders.

“We will continually remain grateful to our teachers for all they have done and are still continue doing in helping young children to grow and learn and shaping the future of our generation. As teachers, you take of every child without prejudice and instil courage and confidence in them in addition to educating and training them,” Ikpeazu re-assured

Speaking, the PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, represented by his deputy, Sir Okey Igwe said the role of teachers in society cannot be over-emphasized, assuring that the incoming administration will continue to make the welfare of teachers in the state a priority.

In his speech, the chairman of the occasion and commissioner for post-basic education, I. C. Mark and the state commissioner for basic education, Ukwu Rocks Emma described teachers as great people that should be celebrated, reminding them that the state government is working tirelessly to ensure that their problems are tackled in no distant time.

Earlier in his speech, the state chairman of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), Dimanochie Uwabunkeonye said the occasion provides teachers with the opportunity to renew teachers’ call for new opportunities and a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

He pleaded with the state government to address the issues of non-payment of salaries arrears and lack of promotion among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE