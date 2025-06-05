New report exposes Chinese, Indian mining malpractices in Nigeria

A new report by the Community Development Advocacy Foundation (CODAF) has exposed the human rights violations and environmental degradation of host communities by Chinese and indigenous mining companies in Nigeria.

The report, titled “Mining Practices in Ezillo and Ikwo Communities of Ebonyi State: An Environmental Time Bomb,” was publicly unveiled at a global briefing jointly organised by the Environmental Defenders Network (EDEN), Renevelyn Development Initiative (RDI) and Africa Just Transition Network (AJTN) and attended by over 60 participants—including legal experts, grassroots organizers, and media professionals.

Investigations conducted across four communities in the state revealed the absence of Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA), a legal requirement under Nigerian law. Bypass of due process by the mining firms, signing non-legislative agreements with local elites and exclusion of the broader community in the processes, was also observed.

At the launch, Assistant Coordinator of the AJTN, Ciza Mukabaha said that the report revealed a wilful non-compliance with national and international legal frameworks, highlighting the devastating impact of pollution, land grabbing, intimidation, and the failure of companies to fulfill community development agreements. These communities deserve justice, compensation, and comprehensive remediation of the damages caused.

Chima Williams, Executive Director of EDEN said: “What we see in this report is not just negligence—it is structured impunity. Legal strategies, including class action lawsuits and community litigation are necessary tools to hold violators accountable and secure justice.”

Communities now face severe air and water pollution, infertile soils, declining crop yields, respiratory illnesses, and disrupted livelihoods. Vulnerable groups—especially women, youth, and persons with disabilities—have been entirely excluded from compensation processes and decision-making structures. Meanwhile, state security forces are reportedly used to intimidate community members who resist or speak out.

Philip Jakpor, Executive Director at the Renevelyn Development Initiative said: “The findings are disturbing and add to the pool of resources available to hold the mining firms to account. The media must rise to its responsibility of amplifying community voices and exposing environmental injustices. Silence in the face of these injustices is as dangerous as the grave situation in the communities.”

