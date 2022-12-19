New president, Poultry Farmers of Nigeria promises reduction in price of eggs

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has elected Chief Sunday Ephraim Ezeobiora as its National President at the last Annual General Meeting of the Association.
According a statement signed by the Director General of PAN Onallo Akpa, Chief Ezeobiora is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, of Sunchi Integrated Farms ltd, Enugu.
The statement said the new National President of the Association is poised to reinvigorate poultry production in the country through working very closely with producers at all levels, creating benefits and a sense of belonging to all categories of poultry producers, feed millers, input suppliers and all others in the Poultry value chains.
“He promises to ensure that poultry products of eggs and chicken become the most preferred animal protein sources for Nigerians as all efforts must be made to produce these products at the most affordable prices.
“Chief Sunday E Ezeobiora has promised to embrace an all-encompassing inclusive administration process that will reshape and strengthen the poultry industry in Nigeria”, the statement noted.
PAN held its Annual General Meeting and an election between 5-6th December 2022 where it elected new National Executives.
