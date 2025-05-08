New Pope selection: What white, black smoke means

As the Catholic Church prepares to elect a new leader, the world turns its eyes to the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

The appearance of white or black smoke signals each stage of the sacred process.

This centuries-old tradition plays a vital role during the papal conclave.

It’s the only public sign of the secretive votes happening inside.

More than 130 cardinals—senior officials of the Church—gather to choose the next pope following the death of Pope Francis.

They are sworn to secrecy and sequestered in the Sistine Chapel.

Each cardinal casts a secret ballot. The votes are burned after each round in a special cast-iron stove.

Chemicals are added to the burned ballots to produce either black or white smoke.

Black smoke means no decision has been reached. White smoke means a new pope has been elected.

The timing of the smoke is never exact. On the first day, one vote is usually held after a formal sermon and administrative matters. Smoke often appears by early evening.

In following days, up to four rounds of voting can happen.

ALSO READ No Pope yet: Black smoke seen in Vatican for second time in 24 hours



Signals may be seen mid-morning, at noon, mid-afternoon, and in the evening.

The black smoke is made using chemicals like potassium perchlorate, anthracene, and sulfur.

White smoke uses potassium chlorate, lactose, and chloroform resin.

When a new pope is chosen, he must accept and select his papal name.

Then, the senior cardinal deacon steps onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and announces: “Habemus Papam”—“We have a pope.”

Shortly after, the new pope appears before the crowd, marking the beginning of a new era for the Catholic Church.

This unique ritual blends faith, tradition, and global attention—all signaled by the color of smoke rising from a chimney.

(USA Today)