The newly posted Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Taiwo Jesubiyi, on Monday vowed to flush out criminals from the state, just as he expressed his readiness to work with sister agencies to make Ondo state a safe haven for law-abiding citizens.

Speaking during a press briefing, the police boss said he was prepared to combat all forms of violent crimes, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and cultism.

The 42nd CP in the state said under his leadership, the command would review the existing strategy and make the state inhabitable for criminals and solicited the cooperation of residents to bring criminality to a standstill.

He said: “I’m here in command with my management team to do the police work with the fear of God. We are ready to review the existing strategy on the ground before my arrival and to work hard to reduce the crime rate to the lowest possible level.

“With the support of the state government, we want to seek the cooperation of the public because security is not a one-man business.

“I implore the citizens of the state, including the press, to work together with us so that we can fight crime and criminality, if not to a standstill, at least to the barest minimum.

“I need your cooperation, the press because without you, we will not be able to achieve the great success that we are targeting.”

Jesubiyi further stressed that “I have been briefed by my Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, on what is on the ground, and my plan is to work in synergy with other sister agencies to see how we can adequately comb especially the two typical forests. The one leading to Kogi State and of Edo State.

“We need to do some groundwork, which I don’t need to disclose because of the sensitive nature of what we will be doing. In a short while, you will see our action in that direction.

“I have also been briefed on the robust cooperation existing within the sister agencies. I promised to work on that, and I will not fail in that direction.”

