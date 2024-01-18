The newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Mr Omachi Raymond Omenka, has assumed duty at the

Common Services Office (CSO) in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), with a pledge to build on the foundation already laid by the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya.

He spoke during a handover ceremony, where he was received by the outgoing Permanent Secretary along with directors and staff in Abuja.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, for the appointment as well as the deployment, stating that he will not take the position for granted.

Omenka urged staff to be more effective and productive in service delivery, as there would be rewards and sanctions where necessary. He also stated that he would make staff welfare a priority for proper motivation.

He pledged to operate an open-door policy so that those with ideas that would help move the mandate of the office would be duly entertained.

Speaking earlier, the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, who has been redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Finance, said even though the job was a challenging one, she had very supportive staff that made it very easy for her.

She prayed that the incoming Permanent Secretary would get the same support from the staff.

The outgoing said the OHCSF is like a training camp, where you learn a lot and leave as a better person. She applauded the HoSF for her support and the motherly role she played during her short stay.

Speaking during his welcome remarks, the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr Raymond Nwaneri, thanked the outgoing Permanent Secretary for all the times she redirected him when he seemed to be wobbling in the discharge of his duties, while urging all staff to be willing and ready to take correction in the discharge of their various responsibilities. He hopes to also get a wholesome working experience with the incoming Permanent Secretary.

In his closing remarks, the Director of General Services, Mr. Bala Mohamed, stated that handing over ceremonies are, mostly, moments of mixed feelings as staff are going to miss the outgoing PS.

Mr. Mohammed said that the outgoing PS came to the OHCSF at a time when there were so many challenges, especially in the area of elevators. He cited that the office has thirteen (13) elevators that were not working, but that with the support and approval of the outgoing PS, a number of them were fixed and new ones installed.

He further stated that even though staff do not know much about the incoming PS, he hopes that in the coming days and weeks, they will get to know him better while assuring him of maximum support.

