New paradigm will attract youths to engineering, says African Engineering Organisations boss

President of the African Engineering Organisations, Martin Manuhwa, has called for a paradigm shift to attract youths to engineering.

He said this while delivering the third public lecture recently at the Edo University Iyamho where Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, commended the institution for leading in technological initiatives in Nigeria and the world at large.

Governor Obaseki, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Jimoh Ijiegba, commended the institution for its efforts for not shutting down academic activities, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the closing down of most academic institutions in the world this year.

In his lecture titled “Digitalisation of African Continent: The Role of African Universities”, guest speaker, Manuhwa, an engineer, presented a paper which focused on how Africa needs a new paradigm that focuses on building capacity, inspiring youths through diversity and inclusion to join the engineering profession.

Manuhwa emphasised on the challenges facing engineering in Africa and the role of engineering and technology in development, with emphasis on IR4.0 and construction 4.0 models to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Guest Speaker noted that for Africa to achieve her SDGs target, human capital development, engineering institutional capacity building and international cooperation are major keys to development, prosperity and capacity building.

In his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, informed the participants that Edo University Iyamho was keying into the digitalisation of its academic programmes through the deployment of digital teaching tools which enabled the university to complete the 2019/2020 academic session on her CANVAS Learning Management System.

In his remarks, chairman of the event and President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Ali Rabiu noted that technology is imperative to the driving of development in Africa.

The immediate past Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University, Emeritus Professor, T.O.K Audu, in his goodwill message reiterated the fact that Edo University is a trailblazer in technological innovation and hopes that the university sustains this success especially as the world looks up to it for solutions to the world challenges.

Hon Pascal Ugbome, one of the participants at the event, in his goodwill message praised the university’s high standards.

The event which was well attended by parents, staff and students of Edo University Iyamho, also had in attendance, the Chancellor of the university, Dr Aderemi Makanjuola; the Speaker, Edo House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye; the Chief of Staff to Edo State Governor, Mr Ethan Uzamere; as well as vice-chancellors of other universities, rectors of polytechnics, staff members of the National Universities Commission, industry experts, members of COREN, members of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations and media professionals among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE