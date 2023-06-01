The new Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State, Joe-Fadile Olayinka, has commended the Oyo State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for their unbiased support to the anti-drug agency.

The NDLEA Commander made the remark on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call to the NSCDC command headquarters at Agodi, Ibadan.

Olayinka promised to continue to strengthen the existing relationship between the two security agencies for the protection of lives and eradication of drug abuse in the state.

In his welcome remarks, the civil defence Commandant, Dr Michael Akintayo Adaralewa assured the new Commander of Narcotics of NSCDC’s continuous support to enable the anti-drug agency to achieve their mandate of eradication of drug abuse, which he described as rampant among youths in the pacesetter state.

He said that the NDLEA Commander should always count on the Corps’ patriotism whenever its support is needed in the course of the discharge of duty.

“We are all children of the same father, we are working for the same goal,” Adaralewa stated.

