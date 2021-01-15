New Oyo CP assumes office, seeks constant credible information from residents

The new Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, has assumed duties in the state, just as she sought for constant dissemination of credible information to enable the police serve the people of the state better.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the new Commissioner of Police, who is also the first female to occupy the position in the state, is an alumnus of the Imo State University, where she bagged a BSc. (Hons) degree in Sociology in 1985.

“She later proceeded to University of Lagos, Akoka, where she also bagged a Masters degree (MSc.) in Criminology.

“CP Ngozi Onadeko was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (POLAC/ Cadet ASP Course 15) on March 15, 1988, and was trained at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna State between 1988- 1989.”

The statement said Onadeko had served in various administrative and operational capacities across the country, just as she also has several professional qualifications to her credit.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…New Oyo CP New Oyo CP

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..New Oyo CP

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE