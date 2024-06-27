The newly posted Commissioner of Police, Oyo Command, Ayodele Sonubi on Thursday assumed office with a promise to collaborate with stakeholders at ensuring that the state is rid of criminals

Sonubi who took over from the newly promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police Adebola Hamzat made this known at an interact session with the newsmen as well as the police officers at the State Command, Eleyele Ibadan.

He expressed his readiness to collaborate with the stakeholders including the newsmen in order to achieve his set security agenda for the state

Sonubi who prior to his promotion as CP was the Deputy commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku’, Ibadan promised to bring his wealth of his experience to bear in his new assignment.

ALSO READ: Reps member call for relocation of NIMC to Communication Ministry

The Commissioner of Police who attested to the prevalence of pockets of security challenges in the state particularly kidnapping, illegal mining, cult clashes and robbery assured the people of the state that the Command his watch would not tolerate existence of of any criminal enterprise.

According to him, “Having been an active member of management myself serving under the privileged tutelage of two of my immediate predecessors, AIGs Williams and Hamzat. I attest to the prevalence of pockets security challenges in the State particularly kidnapping, Illegal mining, cult clashes, Robbery etc.

“However, with your continued support, I assure the good people of the State that the Command under my watch shall not tolerate the existence of any criminal enterprise and will not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to deserved justice any person or group that may attempt to threaten the existing relative tranquility in our dear state.

“As part of the modalities emplaced at further securing the space, the Oyo State Police Command has further rejigged its Security Architecture to accommodate more actionable tools to clampdown on criminal elements through the adoption of a 5-step Action plan tagged “RACAI”;

Robust Inter-Agency Collaborations with our Sister services, Amplified Community Policing engagements.

“I assure the revered members of the fourth estate of the realm a cordial Police-Media Relationship acknowledging them as worthy partners in the business of perception and image management”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE