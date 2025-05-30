New Orleans jail escape: Reward for finding remaining two fugitives increases to $50,000 each

The reward for information leading to the arrest of two escaped inmates has jumped to $50,000, authorities said Thursday.

Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves are still at large after a jailbreak at the Orleans Justice Center on May 16.

They were among 10 inmates who escaped.

Louisiana State Police say eight of them have been caught.

But Massey and Groves are still on the run.

The $50,000 reward per inmate is being offered by Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“We’re confident that we are closing in on the remaining two escapees, and that we should have them in custody soon,” said Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges.

“We’re resilient, and although they’re going to get tired and frustrated as they try to move around Louisiana or move around the metropolitan area, they know the walls are closing in.”

Police say they have strong leads on where the two men might be.

But they still need help from the public.

Walter Martin, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Louisiana, urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We understand, along with our law enforcement partners, that some of you might be reporting a friend, a loved one, a relative,” Martin said.

“And albeit not easy, it is critical to your safety and the safety of the public that you report that.”

Martin called the inmates “dangerous” and vowed they will be captured.

Derrick Groves was recently convicted of two counts of second-degree murder.

The killings took place on Mardi Gras Day in 2018.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in a separate case, according to online court records.

Hodges warned anyone helping the escapees will face charges.

“Now is the time to make the right choice,” he said.

Crimestoppers CEO Darlene Cusanza said the group has received nearly 700 tips since the escape.

Three arrests came directly from those tips.

One inmate was caught within 30 minutes of a tip being submitted.

Three tipsters will each receive $10,000 in reward money. The escape happened in the early hours of May 16.

Inmates got out by crawling through a hole behind a toilet.

Their absence wasn’t noticed for several hours. That delay triggered a massive manhunt.

Over a dozen people have since been arrested for helping the escapees. That includes a jail maintenance worker.

He is accused of shutting off water to the toilet, enabling the escape. Three inmates were caught within the first day, all in New Orleans.

Others were captured in Baton Rouge and in Texas. The eight recaptured inmates are now held in a secure state facility.

(ABC News)