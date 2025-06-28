New Orleans jail break: one of final two escapees captured in Airbnb

One of the last two inmates still on the run after the mass jailbreak from a New Orleans facility last month has been captured, authorities announced Friday.

Antoine Massey, 33, was arrested at a residence in New Orleans after six weeks on the run, according to the Louisiana State Police and the US Marshals Service.

The breakthrough came from a citizen tip to Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson.

“He peacefully gave up to law enforcement who had surrounded the house,” New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said during a press briefing.

Massey was found in an Airbnb in the city’s Third District.

Authorities are now investigating who may have helped him.

“It’s pretty obvious over the last six weeks, to remain a fugitive that long, he had assistance — he had help,” said Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges.

Earlier this month, a video circulated online showing Massey pleading with rappers and former President Donald Trump to help him while he remained in hiding.

Sheriff Hutson expressed gratitude for the community’s help:

“Together, we made this happen, and I’m grateful.”

Massey is being transferred to a “secure state correctional facility outside of the area.”

At the time of the escape, he was jailed for domestic abuse battery involving strangulation, car theft, and a parole violation. Additional charges are possible.

Derrick Groves, convicted last year of two second-degree murder charges from a 2018 Mardi Gras shooting, remains at large.

“We still have one more,” Kirkpatrick said, addressing Groves directly:

“We are going to capture you. You will be taken into custody. But you still have the option to peacefully turn yourself in.”

She added:

“All of these captures have been able to be done peacefully and that is also the end of the game. We don’t want anyone hurt.”

Groves is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in a separate case.

His girlfriend, Darriana Burton, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly helping plan his escape. According to court documents, she “relayed escape-related information” and coordinated communication between Groves and outside contacts.

She is one of more than a dozen people arrested for allegedly assisting the escapees — including a jail maintenance worker who is accused of turning off the water, making the toilet removable.

Sheriff Hutson said the Orleans Justice Center is undergoing upgrades in response to the jailbreak.

“We’re installing new razor wire, tightening physical barriers, upgrading locking mechanisms,” she said.

“These all play an important role in the safety of our residents, staff and the entire community.”

