New Ondo CP assumes duty, pledges continuity, collaboration against crimes

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Ondo State, Adebowale Lawal, on Monday officially assumed office, pledging to build on the foundations laid by his predecessor and work closely with all stakeholders to strengthen security across the state.

Lawal, while speaking during the handing-over ceremony, acknowledged the enormous responsibility before him and assured residents of the state of his commitment to securing lives and property.

He expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police for the opportunity to serve in Ondo State, pledging to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The new police boss in the state called for the cooperation of sister security agencies and non-state actors, stressing that the task of maintaining peace and order should not rest on the police alone.

He, however, issued a stern warning to miscreants and potential criminals to stay away from the state, emphasizing the command’s resolve to rid Ondo State of all forms of crime and criminality.

He said “I’ve seen this command as a very big shoe to step into, but I’m confident that with the support of the management team, the good people of Ondo State, and of course the press, we will succeed,”

“Security is a collective responsibility, I’m calling on the military, civil defence, Amotekun Corps, and community stakeholders to offer the same level of support they gave to my predecessor if not more.

“I’ve been briefed on the areas where we need to re-strategize, and I assure you we are going to work on them. I thank the Inspector General for entrusting me with this position, and I will not disappoint,”

“I have the confidence that with the management team around me and with the support of the good people of Ondo State, we’re going to achieve more successes.

I’ve taken the responsibility, it’s a challenge. I want to assure everybody that it will live up to expectations. All I will request is the support of everyone, the stakeholders, because security is not only the responsible of police. So I’ll call on all the stakeholders, the military, NSCDC, non-state actors to give all the support they gave my predecessor.

“The areas where we need to address, where we need to re-strategize, he has briefed me, and we are going to work on those areas.

“I want to thank the Inspector Special General of Police for giving me this opportunity, to take charge of this command, and I want to assure him that I will not disappoint.”

While speaking, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, during the handover of the command, reflected on his tenure and appreciated stakeholders for their cooperation.

He praised the new CP, Lawal, for his professional and academic track record, describing him as operationally very sound, and urged officers and stakeholders to extend maximum support to the new CP.

“In the past month, we recorded no case of kidnapping and only one murder case. These results came from crime prevention strategies and increased dedication from officers,”

“I prayed for the new CP before coming here today. He’s competent, and I believe he will take this command to greater heights,”

The transition marks a new chapter in the policing of Ondo State as residents look forward to sustained security progress under CP Lawal’s leadership.

It will be recalled that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the redeployment of Afolabi on June 29, with Lawal assuming duty on Monday.

