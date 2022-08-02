New Odua Investment’s boss charges group’s subsidiaries on innovation, technology

The new Chairman of Odua Investment Company, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, has charged the group’s parent companies with the need to innovate and leverage technology to remain competitive.

Ashiru gave the charge, on Monday, during his visits to three of the Group’s subsidiary companies: SWAGCO (South West Agric Company), WEMABOD Estate and Glanvill Enthoven, in Lagos.

The two-term Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun State, also charged the companies to leverage the immense goodwill and clouts of the Group’s board of directors, to market their companies’ products and services to enhance their bottom lines.

He explained that the Board’s visits to the Group’s subsidiaries were informed by the need to do an on-the-spot assessment of the state of things in those companies, to enable it to know their areas of need, to be able to provide the necessary interventions.

Commending the board and management of SWAGCO, the Group’s agricultural investment arm, for so far living up to the purpose of setting it up, he however charged them with the need to do more, to enable them to harness the vast opportunities in the agricultural sector that abound in the South-West.

He advised the company’s board on the need to explore the option of partnering with qualified foreign investors, so as to put the company in good stead to achieve some of its plans.

Ashiru also called on the management of the company to always put a timeline to their plans to enable them to achieve their goals.

Also speaking during the visit, the Group Managing Director of OIC, Mr Adewale Raji, also commended the company on the calibre of members of its board.

While assuring the company of the Group’s support, he however charged them with the need to live up to the enormous expectations of the company’s stakeholders.

Responding, the Managing Director of SWAGCO, Mr Babajide Arowosafe, appreciated the Group’s board for its support to the company, since its inception.

While assuring the Group of the unflinching resolve of the company’s board not to disappoint its stakeholders, he however stated that the company would need more support from the Group in future to enable it to implement its plans.

“We are an agric investment company, so we need funds to prosecute some of our plans. Right now, what we have is very low. We need about N50billion to successfully prosecute our projects, so we will again be knocking at your door very soon,” he stated.





Speaking at the Wemabod premises, the Chairman commended the company’s board for the facelift and complete overhaul it had carried out in the company since coming on board.

He however stressed the need for the company to professionally communicate the silent revolution currently going on in the company.

“I think you should let the public know the various reforms and revolutions being carried out in the space. If you don’t professionally blow your trumpet, nobody would do that for you. You need to let people know that this is a new Wemabod,” he stated.

He also advised the board on the need to leverage the immense clouts of members of the board of OIC Group to enhance its operations.

“You have these gentlemen, who are accomplished professionals drawn from all the South Western states at your beck and call. These are individuals, who you can always run to, to enhance your operations,” he added.

Responding to the Managing Director of the company, Mr Oluyemi Ejidiran, assured that the company would not disappoint the stakeholders. He added that the board would continue to pursue its reform agenda, aimed at positioning the company as one of the nation’s leading real estate firms.

Welcoming the board to his company’s premises, the Managing Director of Glanvill Enthoven, the Group’s Insurance Broking and Pension Consultancy arm, Mr Supo Falana, stated that the company was gradually getting back to its feet after the trauma of the last few years.

“The last few years had been traumatic, but we are gradually overcoming that. All we need is the Group’s support to enable us fully come back on time,” he stated.

In his response, Otunba Ashiru charged the company with the need to leverage the strong equity of the company’s name to enhance its businesses and bottom line.

“Glanvill is a strong brand, and I believe its name should open business doors. Interestingly, the different exploits the company had been making in the past few years seem not known to the public, hence the need for you to completely rebrand and let people know that the company is still in business,” he added.

