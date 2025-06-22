… seeks Tinubu’s assent to new Act

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Dr Pius Akutah reaffirmed at the weekend that the Council’s new Act, the Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) currently awaiting President Bola Tinubu’s assent, if passed to law will drastically facilitate growth in maritime industry in the country.

Speaking after receiving an award from the Nigerian Union Journalist (NUJ) in Abuja, Akutah said as soon the Bill is assented to, “the new Agency will begin to set up structures for proper regulations within the sector.

“So in the next five years, the Agency would have been properly grounded to take care of the port economy, and regulatory activities would have been solidly laid on the ground and you will be seeing a new port sector.

“You will see the economy booming from the sector with many jobs created, you will see a lot of automation systems” stating that the Nigerian Port system be fully automated through regulations.

Akutah commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. “I would like to thank Mr. President for taking the initiative to create a Marine and Blue Economy ministry where it is now looking at the economy of the port sector and how to enhance it for economic generation in Nigeria.

‘I want to also thank the Honorable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola for finding me, first of all, worthy to be appointed into the office, and for giving me all the necessary support to do what it is to revive the whole sector through regulations .

“Now, one of the most critical challenge that the Nigerian shippers Council faced over the years is the issue of whether the legal regime, as it were, is still potent enough to carry out the functions of the Agency”.

He explained that the port economic Regulatory was appointed through a presidential Fiat. “So one of the major challenges is the legal regime, the appropriate legal regime to help the Council to actually carry out its mandates, particularly to regulate the port economy.

“The Nigerian Port Economy Regulatory Agency Bill has been passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly and is in front of Mr. President for assent, we believe that when the Bill is passed into law, It will protect our investment in that sector”.

The ES noted that with a illegal framework, the new Agency will bring in foreign direct investment thereby growing the industry

NPERA aims to enhance economic growth, development, and diversification in the maritime and port sectors, and also strengthen the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

