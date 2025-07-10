‘New Northern Nigeria underway,’ says Bafarawa, unveils new group

Piqued by the socio-economic and political challenges facing the Northern region, former governor of Sokoto, Dr Attahiru Bafarawa on Wednesday at Arewa House unveiled a new Pan-Arewa Socio-cultural group, saying a new Northern Nigeria is underway.

According to Bafarawa, the new group ‘Arewa Cohesion for Peace, Unity, and Development Initiative’ is apolitical and does not intend to transform into political party or align with any political party, saying its mission transcends politics.

He averred that the Initiative is ever ready to embrace all ethnic nationalities in the region regardless of any sentiment, saying, “members are free to align with any political party of their choice”, emphasising that the Forum will support any member to champion their objectives while in a position of authority.

The former governor said the forum’s main aims and objectives are to pursue the collective interest of the entire North and its diverse people.

Bafarawa further remarked that they have an articulated blueprint to actualise their objectives, with deep reflection on the North’s potentials, asserting that whoever is seeking for elective position must be ready to tell us what he has for the region and we will tell him or her what we want.

He said they are optimistic that a new Northern Nigeria is underway.

The chairman of the occasion, General John Temlong rtd said, the new Initiative represents the collective interest of the North that refuses to be defined by myriad challenges but rather by its capacity to overcome them.

He said the initiative embodies timeless values that have always defined the North as a monolithic region.

He charged the leadership and membership that they carry the burden and hopes and aspirations of millions of Northerners, while noting that the Forum marks the beginning of a journey that will be remembered as a turning point for a lasting Peace and sustainable development.

Earlier in his remarks, the director general of the movement Dr Abdullahi Idris, said Arewa Cohesion is not created out of isolation, but as a result of extensive reflection, dialogue, and robust engagement across communities and divides.

He noted that by a simple, yet powerful conviction that the challenges facing the region can only be addressed through genuine collaboration, mutual understanding, and a common agenda for Peace, unity, and development.

Dr Idris asserted that the forum’s formation is a timely and strategic effort seeking to foster dialogue where there is silence as well as rebuild trust eroded and create opportunities where there are none.

Highlights of the event include the inauguration of state chapters.