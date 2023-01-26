“The youth renaissance in Nigeria is a thing of joy for anyone who wants to see a new Nigeria”

African Democratic Congress (ADC) house of representatives candidate in Abuja, Barr. Juliet Ikhayere has urged the Nigerian youths to maintain their energised state on issues of political participation if they want to achieve a better Nigeria.

According to her, the current political reawakening among the youths should be channeled to electing a credible leader in the February 25 and March 11 elections respectively.

Barr. Juliet, in a recent interview, disclosed she has the capacity to make laws that will impact positively on the people, and bring rapid development to Bwari/AMAC federal constituency, adding that the two councils will flourish better when she emerges winner.

ALSO READ: ADC Reps candidate denies using Obi’s image for campaigning

“There are many constituency projects that we have lined up for the constituency such that will benefit people in the health sector and educational sector among others. Most of our people are clamouring for such projects that will help them acquire skills that will enhance their livelihood.

“I will also ensure that our people get justice because when there is justice, the people will develop a better sense of belonging. I will also provide social empowerment for the people by helping them enhance the way they do business within the limits of my resources,” she said.

On the role of Nigerian youths in the 2023 general elections, the cerebral lawyer said; “The youth renaissance in Nigeria is a thing of joy for anyone who wants to see a new Nigeria where leadership is service and development.

“If the youths of Nigeria can henceforth maintain their energised state on issues of political participation, then the political elite would sit up and know that the party is over.”