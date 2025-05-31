New NDA Commandant visits Emir of Zazzau, seeks collaboration with traditional rulers

Major General AK Ibrahim, the newly appointed Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), visited the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, seeking collaboration between the military and traditional institutions.

The visit, which marks General Ibrahim’s first official engagement since taking command, emphasised the importance of collaboration between the military and traditional institutions in promoting peace and security.

During the visit, held at the Emir’s palace in Zaria, General Ibrahim expressed his commitment to strengthening ties between the NDA and the local community.

He also highlighted the Academy’s role in training future leaders of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the significance of engaging traditional leaders in fostering stability within the region.

His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, while welcoming General Ibrahim, acknowledged the historical relationship between the military and the Zazzau Emirate.

He commended the NDA for its contributions to national security and pledged his support for initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of military personnel and their families.

“The Nigerian Defence Academy plays a crucial role in shaping the future of our armed forces,” the Emir stated. “A strong partnership between the military and traditional institutions is vital for maintaining peace and security in our communities.”

General Ibrahim took the opportunity to discuss various outreach programs the NDA is implementing, which, according to him, aim to educate young people about military careers and promote civic responsibility.

The meeting concluded with a prayer for peace and prosperity in the region, with both leaders expressing optimism for a fruitful partnership moving forward.

