The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon Philip Agbese, lauded Nigeria’s return to its old national anthem as a pathway to its golden era.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the 2024 Democracy Day National Assembly joint session, Hon Agbese also commented on President Bola Tinubu for his swift action on legislative matters.

The lawmaker equally commended the Speaker Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for his outstanding leadership and dedication to democratic governance

He pointed out that in just one year, President Tinubu has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to signing bills into law in record time, showcasing his administration’s responsiveness to the needs of citizens.

Rep. Agbese added that the signing of the National Anthem and Student Loan Bills into law was a testament to President Tinubu’s willingness to engage with the legislature and drive meaningful change.

According to him, “The prompt attention to these bills has sent a clear message that his administration is focused on delivering tangible results, not just promises.

“President Tinubu’s approach to legislative matters has fostered a collaborative environment, encouraging open dialogue and constructive engagement between the executive and legislative arms of government,” Agbese said.

“This synergy has yielded significant benefits, including the swift passage and signing of crucial bills that address pressing national issues.

“As a parliamentarian, I have witnessed firsthand the President’s commitment to democratic principles and his willingness to listen to diverse perspectives.

“His door has always been open to constructive feedback and suggestions, demonstrating a genuine desire to serve the best interests of our nation.

“The signing of the National Anthem and Student Loan Bills into law, which took less than 48 hours, is a testament to President Tinubu’s willingness to engage with the legislature and drive meaningful change.

“I’m particularly thrilled with the return to our old national anthem as a major step towards the country’s return to glory days. This was an era of prosperity; when the economy worked, infrastructure was in top shape, agriculture was still the in thing and our educational system was among the best.

“This anthem, with its familiar lyrics and stirring melody, evokes a sense of nostalgia and patriotism in the hearts of many Nigerians. It reminds us of our history, our struggles, and our triumphs. Its return is a welcome move that resonates with citizens from all walks of life.

“The old national anthem is more than just a song; it’s a symbol of our shared values and aspirations. Its lyrics speak to our collective desire for unity, peace, and progress. It reminds us of the sacrifices made by our founding fathers and the struggles of our national heroes.

“In a country as diverse as ours, the national anthem is one of the few things that binds us together. It’s a common thread that runs through our collective fabric, reminding us of our shared identity and purpose.

