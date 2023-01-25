New naira notes: Sokoto market leaders to adopt E-naira transaction

As part of measures to douse the tension being currently generated by the scarcity of new naira notes in circulation, the leadership of Sokoto Market Associations has agreed to adopt E-Naira transactions for their business.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the former chairman, Alhaji Yaro Gobirawa, assured that he will mobilize his members to key into the cashless policy so as to reduce money in circulation.

Gobirawa while speaking with newsmen shortly after meeting with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) officials in the state on Wednesday said his members are ready to embrace the E-Naira transaction as a way forward.

Gobirawa, however, appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria to advise commercial banks operating in the state to dedicate more staff and desks to attend to its members.

He further called on central bank management to ensure more new naira notes are in circulation to ease the pressure currently encountered by residents of the state.

Speaking earlier, the branch controller of the CBN in the state, Dahiru Usman, commended the leadership of the market for its continuous cooperation with the bank.

The controller further assured that the apex bank will dispatch some of its Information Technology staff to various points in the market in order to assist the traders in the development of e-naira application.

He further disclosed that the CBN is introducing swap of naira notes for residents from 10,000 naira and below.

This he said will enable to ease the current pressure and stress being encountered by residents of the state as a result of the new naira notes.