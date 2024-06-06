George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said he couldn’t pay each of his four drivers N100,000 monthly, as the new minimum wage is in view.

Akume recently spoke at a Christian community event and highlighted his financial difficulties, such as his inability to pay each of his four drivers 100,000 Naira a month.

This is has a result of the ongoing discussions to upgrade the present minimum wage structure by the tripartite committee

The committee is debating two important issues: the challenges of implementing pay hikes and the larger backdrop of economic pressures. Akume makes a strong case for these points.

The way the government interacts with different stakeholders—including the Christian community—highlights the necessity of cooperation and understanding as they work through current budgetary difficulties.