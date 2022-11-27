New Life for all Nations Ministries GO charges people to be heaven concious

The General Overseer of the New Life for all Nations Ministeries, Pastor Sunday Edokpayi, has charged all humans to heavenly conscious in all aspect of their lives as well as ensure to live a righteous life as it is the only way that can guarantee them as citizens of heaven.

Edokpayi made this known at a press briefing held towards the forthcoming golden jubilee anniversary of the church, adding that, “It is paramount for all Christians and entire human to be heaven citizens as it will bring about sanity and absolute peace into the country.

Speaking about the forthcoming anniversary, the cleric noted that preparation is in the top gear to win more souls and appreciate God for the successful journey of the church, especially through soul winning.

The Assistant General Overseer, Pastor Olumide Orekoya, noted that all is set to host all and sundry at the 2022 national convention the 50th anniversary celebration of the church, adding that, “Though the 50th anniversary celebration of the church had commenced since the beginning of the year, precisely in February, the grand finale will commence from December 14 to 18. at the international headquarters, New Felele, Ibadan, Oyo State.”

The General Secretary and Director of Admin, Pastor Remi Akande, also highlighted that the anniversary with the theme, “Heavenly Citizens” will feature the ministrations of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) General Evangelist, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji; General Pastor, Glory Tabernacle Ministry, Pastor Gabriel Akinola; Apostle Femi Lazarus. While guest ministers that will perform at the event include, Evangelist Tope Olutokun; Evangelist Akintunde Elijah.

The Assistant General Overseer (Ministerial), Pastor B.T. Lasisi and the Director of Finance of the church Pastor Mathew Bayonle were among other the church authorities at the press conference.