New Life for All Nation Ministries to reawaken Christians at 2021 convention

The church authority of the New Life for All Nation Ministries has said that the main focus of the forthcoming convention of the church is to reawaken Christians to biblical principles.

The General Overseer of the church, Pastor Sunday Edokpayi, during a press briefing last Thursday, at the church’s camp-ground at Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, noted that it was time Christians across the board reviewed their lives and relationship with God.

“The many occurrences within and outside the church these days call for urgent checking and scrutiny whether we are still on the right track or not. This is why we have come up with the theme of this year’s convention, ‘Biblical Christianity’. This will help us to know if we are doing God’s will and even adhering to his commandments,” he added.

Speaking on the preparation of the convention, the Assistant General Overseer and chairman convention planning committee, Pastor Remi Akande, noted that plans are in the top gear to gather guests and followers of the church at God’s feet as well as reawaken their spiritual lives.

He noted that the five-day convention, which will commence from December 23 to 26, will feature various kinds of Biblical teachings that will put Christians back on the right track.

The General Secretary and Director of Administration of the church, Pastor Olumide Orekoya, stressed that the focus of the convention is what Christians need at this time as it will be of great impact to the church as a whole and the nation at large.

Orekoya also noted that the convention will feature the ministration of the church leaders and guest ministers, including Reverend (Dr) Mike Oluniyi, Pastor Mike Adekanmbi and Pastor Moses Odurole among others.

