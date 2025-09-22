New legal year: Sanwo-Olu urges judiciary to embrace Justice, humility

At a special service marking the commencement of the 2025/2026 legal year, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, called on the judiciary to uphold its vital role as the guardian of justice and the rule of law.

The governor, whose speech was delivered by his wife, Dr Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, emphasised the importance of humility, integrity, and fairness, citing a biblical injunction to “act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God.”

Speaking at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, the governor’s message was one of appreciation and encouragement.

He thanked the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazem Alogba, and all judicial officers for their resilience and dedication during the previous legal year.

“Your firm commitment has truly upheld the principles of justice, fairness, and integrity in our state.

“As we step into this new legal year, I encourage you to embrace it with renewed strength, renewed wisdom, and humility, ” the governor’s address stated.

The governor described the judiciary as the protector of justice and the assurance for every citizen that fairness is not just a dream, but a tangible reality.

He stressed that an independent and courageous judiciary is essential for the rule of law to flourish and for democracy to thrive.

The speech highlighted several key investments and reforms by the administration aimed at strengthening the justice system.

The governor noted the recent launch of a new practice direction on noncustodial sentencing by the Lagos State District Court, a move he described as a remarkable feat.

He also mentioned the government’s consistent investment in judicial infrastructure, including the newly completed commercial court in Tapa, Lagos Island, and residential apartments for magistrates in Ketu.

“We are proud of the ongoing reforms within the judiciary, especially in case management, the digitalisation of court processes, and the exploration of alternative dispute resolution methods.

“These efforts continue to position Lagos as a shining example for the rest of the nation,” he added.

Earlier in the service, a sermon was delivered by the Bishop of Lagos West, Rt. Rev. (Dr) James Olusola Odedeji, provided a stark contrast to the celebratory tone.

Quoting from 2 Chronicles and Amos, the bishop charged the judges and other judicial officers to be the standard-bearers of righteousness in a nation he described as plagued by injustice.

Drawing a parallel between modern Nigeria and ancient Israel, Bishop Odedeji painted a picture of a society that is “awkwardly religious but evilly corrupt.”

He lamented the prevalence of injustice, where justice is often a bitter pill for the oppressed and courtrooms have become places where the common man’s hope is dashed.

“Today in Nigeria, we see endless lawsuits that drag on for decades. Justice is bought by higher bidders, and the poor are denied fairness, equity, and justice,” the bishop said, his voice ringing with conviction.

He criticised what he called religious hypocrisy, noting that despite the proliferation of churches and mosques, the country is still rife with wickedness, nepotism, and bribery.”

He spoke of a culture where the abnormal is normal and doing the right thing, such as returning found money, is often met with derision.

Furthermore, he concluded by praying that God would bless the judiciary with renewed strength and wisdom to carry out their duties with courage and integrity in the year ahead.

Also at the Lagos Central Mosque, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, lamented what he described as a season of ignorance fuelled by social media, where unverified opinions are increasingly influencing public discourse on law and governance.

Hamzat expressed concern over the growing trend of social media personalities who, despite lacking professional expertise, present themselves as authorities on complex issues.

“Everybody has suddenly become an expert. Somebody with a Twitter feed and 200,000 followers now pontificates as an economist or a legal mind. That is dangerous,” he stated.

The Deputy Governor criticised the mob-style condemnation of judicial pronouncements by individuals who have not even read the judgments they are criticising.

He warned that this trend poses a significant threat to the sanctity of the rule of law and undermines public respect for the judiciary.

He urged judges to remain steadfast in their duty, unaffected by such ignorant criticisms.

In his remarks, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, praised the unwavering support of the state government, describing Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy as strong pillars of the justice administration in Lagos.

Justice Alogba reassured Lagosians of the judiciary’s commitment to impartial justice, vowing to resist all forms of temptation and ensure the rule of law thrives.

The service also featured a lecture by Professor Saheed Timehin, who emphasised the judiciary’s role as the conscience of the legal system and the last hope of the common man.

He described justice as a sacred duty with immense moral and spiritual weight, warning that any compromise for fear, favour, or bribery amounts to a betrayal of both the constitution and divine trust.

