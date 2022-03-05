New Lafia substation to become Nigeria’s transmission hub —NDPHC boss  

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo has stated that the just commissioned Lafia Transmission Substation would become Nigeria’s transmission hub with back feed to Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently commissioned the new 2X150MVA and 2x60MVA 330/132/33KV transmission substation built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC).

Speaking at the Substation in Lafia, the MD explained that prior to construction of the facility,the state was being served by a single 70Km distribution line from Akwanga, pointing out that with a lot of connections on the way, the power that eventually got to Lafia was very dim.

“So there was no useful electricity in Lafia and its environs”, he added.

He said the three-in-one project which took five years to build, has six feeders that would serve at least one million households and businesses in the state.

“We expect the project to improve the well-being of every resident of Lafia and entire Nasarawa State and improve economic activities, creation of jobs.

“Also because of the big nature of the project, we expect it to become the transmission hub in the country. TCN is already working on the connection. A 330KV connection from here to Abuja, to back feed Abuja”, he stated.

Ugbo disclosed that the Company had decided to build the Substation essentially to step down electricity from the high voltage transmission line to a lower voltage level where the distribution company (Abuja Disco) can now draw electricity and serve close to one million households and businesses in the state.

“It will thus help boost economic activities in the state, with positive knock-on effects on employment and socio-economic upliftment of the residents of the State”, he said.

On his part, the Executive Director, Networks, NDPHC, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele noted that though the company was primarily a power generation, it has had to execute intervention projects in transmission and distribution ends, to ensure that power supply to Nigerians improved.

“In the last 15 years NDPHC has built 10 power stations and that is our main focus however we do realise that when you generate power it has to get ultimately to the consumers and that is why we have been intervening in constructing transmission substations, injection substations and so on.

“This is because no organization can do what we do, with the speed that we do it, with the quality that we do and at the cost that we do it. We are arguably the largest power company in Africa”, he added.