The new Kebbi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Abubakar Dambo Sarkin Pawa, who assumed office late last year, has concluded an inspection of the BVAS configuration ahead of the bye-elections coming up in the state on February 3rd, 2024.

Head of Publicity and Voter Education in the State, Muhammed Rabiu, said the exercise, which started this week at the State Office in Birnin Kebbi, is to ensure that the BVAS are in good shape and are well prepared for the February 3rd bye-elections in the state.

He said that Abubakar Dambo Sarkin Pawa, who resumed office In December last year, had personally inspected and interacted with the technicians handling the BIVAS configuration to see that there would be no disappointments arising from the failure of the BIVAS deployed for the all-important bye-elections in the state.

Rabiu, who was interacting with pressmen in his office Wednesday during a visit, said the REC, in his usual magnanimity and feeling proud of the work done by the technicians, personally compensated them.

“With this development, there is no doubt that INEC is ready for the February bye-elections in Kebbi State.”. He assured.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about play

ers in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…