New Islamic year: Osun declares Friday as public holiday

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
New Islamic year: Osun declares Friday as public holiday, Court dismisses suit seeking APC, Oyetola’s disqualification at Osun polls, Oyetola inaugurates committee to resolve Benue community leadership crisis in Osun, Osun 2022: APC screens Oyetola, 2 others, Osun begins pre-engagement training for newly recruited 1000 teachers, Oyetola signs 2022 appropriation, Oyetola releases N708m for payment of pension arrears in Osun, Oyetola releases N300m to pay 1,501 retirees pension arrears in Osun, Oyetola signs anti-open grazing, civil servants to wear Adire, What I told God, Osun presents N507m, Extend dividends of democracy Easter: Emulate Christ's virtues, Why Oyetola deserves, Osun gov releases N708m, Oyetola solicits, Osun contracts JAMB , Osun’s path to achievements, On wrong assessment, Osun govt begins payment, Osun 2021 Appropriation Bill, nor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetol
Oyetola

Osun State Government has declared Friday, 29th of July, 2022 as a public holiday in the state.

The government explained that the declaration of the holiday is important as it commemorates with 1st day of Muharram 1444 marking the new Islamic year.

This is contained in a press release issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus, who is also the Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Hon. Badmus, in the release, urged the Muslim faithfuls and indeed the entire good people of Osun State to use the opportunity provided by the public holiday to spend it in supplications and prayers for continued peace and progress of the State under the leadership of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Commissioner equally enjoined all Muslims in the State not only to celebrate Hijrah but engage in spiritual soul searching in line with the essence of the occasion as exemplified by the virtues of the holy prophet of Allah, Muhammad, while on earth.

Hon. Badmus on behalf of the state government similarly sought continued support and cooperation of the entire citizens of the State for the Oyetola administration as it increases its drive towards delivering the much-sought dividends of good governance and democracy to the people.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

New Islamic year…

You might also like
Latest News

Akeredolu appoints Ogundele as new HoS

Latest News

State House, Indian hospital partner to tackle cancer, heart diseases, others

Latest News

New NDDC Board to be announced soon ― Buhari

Latest News

Insecurity: Lawmakers call for Buhari’s impeachment uncharitable ― APC NWC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More