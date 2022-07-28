New Islamic year: Osun declares Friday as public holiday

Osun State Government has declared Friday, 29th of July, 2022 as a public holiday in the state.

The government explained that the declaration of the holiday is important as it commemorates with 1st day of Muharram 1444 marking the new Islamic year.

This is contained in a press release issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus, who is also the Supervising Commissioner for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Hon. Badmus, in the release, urged the Muslim faithfuls and indeed the entire good people of Osun State to use the opportunity provided by the public holiday to spend it in supplications and prayers for continued peace and progress of the State under the leadership of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Commissioner equally enjoined all Muslims in the State not only to celebrate Hijrah but engage in spiritual soul searching in line with the essence of the occasion as exemplified by the virtues of the holy prophet of Allah, Muhammad, while on earth.

Hon. Badmus on behalf of the state government similarly sought continued support and cooperation of the entire citizens of the State for the Oyetola administration as it increases its drive towards delivering the much-sought dividends of good governance and democracy to the people.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

New Islamic year…