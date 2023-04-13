Narrative change organisation Africa No Filter have announced a new fund aimed at boosting the careers of emerging African comedians. The Africa No Filter Comedy Lab will fund comedians who use humour to tell exciting and fresh stories of Africa — away from storytelling that perpetuates stereotypes of poverty, corruption, poor leadership, conflict, and disease.

Successful applicants will get a grant of up to $3,000 to produce new content, as well as additional support in the form of mentorship by established professional comics, a masterclass aimed at boosting their business of their humour and marketing support to amplify their work and public profiles. The skits produced through the Africa No Filter Comedy Lab will also be showcased at a digital event.

Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter, said: “We all know about the multiple benefits of humour and that laughter really is the best medicine. So, we’re bringing comedy into the narrative change space to shift some of those harmful narratives about Africa that still persist. Comedy is one of the fastest growing genres especially for content creators on the continent, and this is an opportunity for everyone and anyone who thinks they’re funny to put their talent to good use. I am really excited to launch the comedy lab and I am looking forward to shining a light on the comedians who keep us going, laughing and coping!”

The grant is open to African comedians – new, emerging and established – who are above 18 years, and based anywhere on the continent. They need to have a combined audience of 3,000 followers on Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook. Most importantly, their comedy must offer a fresh take on Africa and Africans; one that uses comedy to show a dynamic, evolving and progressive continent. Recipients will be selected by a panel of professional comedians, and public votes on social media.

All forms of comedy are welcome as long as they are delivered in a digital format.