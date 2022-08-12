New GOC 2 Division takes over as outgoing charges soldiers on continuous professionalism

A new General Officer Commanding the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Aminu Chinade on Friday took over from the outgoing one, Major General Gold Chibuisi, who charged soldiers to remain on their lanes as professionals.

The charge was given after the handing-over ceremony held at the 2 Division headquarters at Odogbo Cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

At the brief ceremony, the new GOC was decorated with the 2 Division insignia, while its flag and notes were handed over to him by the outgoing one.

In a parting message to the soldiers who honoured him with a parade signalling his departure from the Division, Major General Chibuisi enjoined them to keep doing everything possible to keep their areas of operation and the barracks safe.

Saying that what officers and rank and file had been working towards was to uphold the image and name of the Nigerian Army, the outgoing GOC admonished the soldiers not to relent, drawback or sleep.

He further advised: “Don’t get involved in illegality, stay on your lane as professional soldiers and don’t allow anyone to entice you.”

Commending those at the Division for their being disciplined, Major General Chibuisi said that he was proud of them.

He also urged them to extend the same support given to him during his administration to the new GOC.

“Remain good soldiers, keep the flag of the Division flying and sustain the good works,” he advised.

The new GOC was the Commandant, Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, Kaduna State, before his deployment to the 2 Division.

Major General Chibuisi is now a Director to the Chief of Army Staff in Abuja.

