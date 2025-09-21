New FPRO Hundeyin meets NUJ FCT, seeks media collaboration

The newly appointed Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, at the weekend visited the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, seeking stronger cooperation between the police and the media to build public trust and enhance national security.

CSP Hundeyin, who succeeded DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said he chose the NUJ FCT Council as his first point of call because of the media’s critical role in society. He noted that his work as police spokesman would be difficult without the support of journalists.

According to him, “I cannot succeed in this role without the collaboration of the press, am here to seek for your cooperation and collaboration and for balanced reportage because the ripple effect of negative stories can damage public confidence in the police.

“Policing relies heavily on information, personnel can’t be everywhere at once, which is why people’s tips and shared intelligence are so important. But when the public loses trust in us, those vital sources of information dry up, and that puts everyone at risk.

“On our own part we will continue to do everything humanly possible to protect lives and property, insecurity in one part of the country can affect the whole nation.”

Hundeyin clarified that his message was not about controlling the press but about encouraging balanced and responsible reporting.

“I am appealing to you today, help us build trust. Let’s work together through open communication and partnership to make both the police and the country stronger,” he said.

He also assured journalists of fair treatment while carrying out their duties, pledging quick responses to any issues they face in their interactions with police officers.

Responding, the Council Chairperson, Comrade Grace Ike, commended Hundeyin for making the NUJ FCT Secretariat his first stop before taking up his national assignment and expressed the Council’s readiness to work with him.

According to her, “On behalf of the NUJ FCT Council, I warmly welcome you, we truly value this effort by the police to connect with the media directly. It shows your commitment to open dialogue and better understanding.

“The NUJ FCT does not tolerate any form of harassment or intimidation of journalists. Press freedom is a right, not a privilege, as journalists, we recognise the key role the police play in keeping the peace and upholding the law. At the same time, the public needs timely, accurate, and honest information to have confidence in the police and other security agencies.

“That’s why our relationship must be built on trust and cooperation, together, we can stop the spread of misinformation and promote reporting that helps society move forward.”

Comrade Ike pledged the Council’s support in working with the police for the public good.

According to her, “We are ready to partner with you, Let’s make sure information flows freely and responsibly, so that both our institutions can serve the people better.”

Hundeyin was received by Comrade Grace Ike alongside other Council members, including Secretary, Comrade Jide Oyekunle; Assistant Secretary, Ms Sharon Emefia; Auditor, Rosemary Ukoko-Tega; Financial Secretary, Henry Daniel Abimiku; Ex-Officio 1, Ebriku John Friday; and members of the Security Committee of the Council led by its Chairman, Comrade Sunday Odita.

