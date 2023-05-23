The new managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed has officially taken over as the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

This follows his appointment by the Federal Government of Nigeria after the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past MD/CE, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu on the 19th May 2023.

At a brief handover ceremony held at the Authority’s headquarters in Abuja today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the new MD/CE commended Captain Yadudu for his immense innovative contributions and leadership to the aviation industry in Nigeria and beyond.

The MD/CE, until the new appointment was the Regional General Manager, North Central Airports, as well as the Chairman, Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee.

Mr. Kabir Yusuf Muhammed, a seasoned administrator and an astute aviator with stints in both the public and private sectors brings to board his wealth of experience in aviation safety and security. He is expected to consolidate on the lofty achievements of the immediate past Managing Director/CE, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu.

Mr Kabir Mohammed is an alumnus of the International Visitors Leadership Program of the United States Government, and he holds a diploma in Airport Executive Leadership from ACI/Concordia University. He is an International Airport Professional (IAP).

Prior to his appointment as the MD/CE, FAAN, he had served the organization in various capacities including; Special Assistant to the Managing Director, Head of Servicom, MAKIA, Kano, Chief Liaison Officer, FAAN Liaison Office, Abuja, Chief of Staff to the MD/CE, General Manager, Special Duties, and Regional General Manager, North Central/Airport Manager, Abuja Airport.

While congratulating the newly appointed MD/CE and welcoming him as he takes the mantle of leadership, we thank Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu for his innovativeness and hard work while his tenure lasted. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

