New date announced as CDCFIB recruitment portal suspended over glitches

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced a new date for the reopening of its recruitment portal following its temporary suspension due to widespread technical glitches.

Tribune Online earlier reported that the portal was officially launched on Monday, July 14, 2025, for recruitment into four paramilitary agencies — the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Fire Service, and the Nigerian Correctional Service — and was scheduled to remain open for three weeks.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the board’s secretary, AM Jubril, said the portal was suspended to allow for system optimisation due to high traffic and performance issues.

He added that the portal would be open and accessible on July 21 for applications.

“This development will ensure that the portal accommodates the high volume of applications while guaranteeing a smooth, transparent, and fair recruitment process,” the statement read.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm and interest of young Nigerians to serve their country through these vital agencies and remain committed to ensuring a fair and credible recruitment process.”

The suspension followed a series of complaints from applicants who experienced repeated errors, including failed logins and system crashes that prevented them from completing their applications.

This marks the third update from the board since the portal went live. Earlier, it had assured applicants of backend improvements to enhance user experience and address navigation issues.

With the new date now announced, the CDCFIB has urged applicants to stay updated and prepare for a more seamless process once the portal reopens on Monday, July 21.

