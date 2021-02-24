New CP declares war on kidnappers, robbers, cultists in Rivers

Latest News
By Onyema Godwin | Port Harcourt
New CP Police rescue two suspected robbers, Police get nine new AIGs

The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Eboka Friday, has declared  war on kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists operating in the state.

Eboka  said  this on Tuesday during his maiden press briefing at the Police Officers Mess, Port Harcourt, the state capital, even as the police said it is yet to establish contact with kidnappers of a traditional ruler,  the Okanama of Ikuru town, Dr Aaron Ikuru, who was kidnapped on Sunday night.

Eboka, who has determined to flush out all forms of criminality in the state, said that in synergy with  other  agencies, he will battle heinous crimes and make  the state  a habitable area and place for genuine businesses to thrive.

He stressed that his administration will tackle criminality in the state in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

“I am here in the state to tackle crimes  headlong, in line with the vision and mission of the  IGP, in accordance with international best practices, rules of law and respect for fundamental human rights,” Eboka stated.

He added: “No efforts will be spared in dealing with all criminal elements in the state. A total war is thus declared against violent crimes like armed robbery, cultism and kidnapping.

“To ensure a successful execution, we shall synergise with other sister security agencies to battle with perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Rivers  State shall not be habitable for criminals, as I will spare no effort in smoking them out of their hideout”.

He also appreciated the state government for his predecessors to achieve positively in security of the state by providing the wherewithal, adding that “the magnanimity shall be extended to my administration”.

 

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

FCT minister restates commitment to completion of Apo-Karshi road project

Latest News

CJN, AGF, NBA president eulogise late Supreme Court Justice, Umaru Onu

Latest News

JUST IN: Golf star, Tiger Woods, suffers leg injuries in auto crash

Latest News

Kano tricycles riders call off two-day strike after NLC intervention 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More