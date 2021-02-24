New CP declares war on kidnappers, robbers, cultists in Rivers

The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Eboka Friday, has declared war on kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists operating in the state.

Eboka said this on Tuesday during his maiden press briefing at the Police Officers Mess, Port Harcourt, the state capital, even as the police said it is yet to establish contact with kidnappers of a traditional ruler, the Okanama of Ikuru town, Dr Aaron Ikuru, who was kidnapped on Sunday night.

Eboka, who has determined to flush out all forms of criminality in the state, said that in synergy with other agencies, he will battle heinous crimes and make the state a habitable area and place for genuine businesses to thrive.

He stressed that his administration will tackle criminality in the state in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

“I am here in the state to tackle crimes headlong, in line with the vision and mission of the IGP, in accordance with international best practices, rules of law and respect for fundamental human rights,” Eboka stated.

He added: “No efforts will be spared in dealing with all criminal elements in the state. A total war is thus declared against violent crimes like armed robbery, cultism and kidnapping.

“To ensure a successful execution, we shall synergise with other sister security agencies to battle with perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Rivers State shall not be habitable for criminals, as I will spare no effort in smoking them out of their hideout”.

He also appreciated the state government for his predecessors to achieve positively in security of the state by providing the wherewithal, adding that “the magnanimity shall be extended to my administration”.

