New COVID-19 variant: Ayade suspends 2021 Carnival Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has announced the suspension of the 2021 Calabar Carnival.

The announcement was sequel to the decision of stakeholders to vote for the suspension of the carnival.

Announcing the suspension of the carnival at State Executive Council Chamber, Governor Ayade cited the health concerns arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 variant, Omicron, as well as the prevailing security situation as reasons for the suspension.

He said that he would not, as a governor and leader, compromise the lives and safety of the citizens for the fleeting excitement of the carnival.

Those present at the SEC chamber include carnival band leaders, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Eteng Jones Williams, members of the State Executive Council, local government chairmen from the 18 council areas of the state.

