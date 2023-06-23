The new Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, on Friday, assured duty with a strong warning to criminal elements within and outside having evil plots against the country to halt such forthwith in their own interest as such would be an effort in total failure.

Speaking shortly after he took over from Major General Samuel Adebayo, the immediate past CDI he assured that intelligence gathering would be strengthened in such a way that anyone with evil intention particularly adversaries such as bandits, terrorists and other criminals would not have their way again

He counseled the officers of the intelligence community that there would be no room or excuse for any failure again as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had already mandated the nation’s Security chiefs to eradicate all form of insecurity in the country with immediate effect

According to him, with the resources the intelligence agency and the security sector are being given, it is imperative they do all they can to ensure that Nigerians sleep with all their two eyes closed.

“When I said there is no room for failure, what I meant is that, there is no way the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces will task us to do something and we come back with excuses to give him that we’ve failed.

“With all the resources, both the human and materials, I think it behoves on us that we succeed at all times because insecurity means loss of human lives and we must secure people from unnecessary deaths. That’s what I meant by there is no room for failure.

“First and foremost, we shall re-double our efforts. Secondly, we should be professional. Thirdly, in all we do, we must go beyond the ordinary call of duty to ensure that the people we are tasked to secure sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Any person that intends any evil and ill for our nation will have himself in the wrong side of the knife,” he declared

In his remarks earlier while taking over the mantle of the Command, the new Chief assured that he would not let the country down in the discharge of his duty in line with the mandate given to him by the President, Bola Tinubu.

According to him, “I thank Mr President for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation at this point in time, I will not let him and the nation down.

“There is no failure in my dictionary And the only excuse is that we succeed, we should improve on our way of doing our duties and move away from the syndrome of na so dey do am (sic).





“We have to carry out the mandate of the Mr President of protecting the country from criminal elements. I commended the efforts of my predecessor for his efforts in projecting the agency, he fought for the independence of the agency. I will keep your flag flying.

“To the staff of agency, the Intelligence Community, we need your support and guardian, correct us where we are getting things wrong so that we can adjust.”

On his part, past CDI said he was happy and believed that he was leaving the agency in the hand of a capable officer.

According to him, “I came to the agency with set goals. Today, I am leaving as a fulfilled man. I’m happy that I am leaving the agency in the hand of a competent officer, so I can go to sleep. Dear staff, kindly extend the same hands of fellowship to my successor so as to take the agency to greater heights.”