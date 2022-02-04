New cases of cancer to rise to 30 million by 2040 globally, experts lament

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Cancer Day, experts in the national health sector have said that the number of new cancer cases worldwide is expected to rise to 30 million by 2040.

They also pointed out that an estimated 19.3 million new cases were reported in 2020 while 10 million people died from cancer.

The President, Nigerian Cancer Society(NCS), Dr Adamu Umar, while addressing the 2022 World Cancer Day Press Conference in Abuja, on Friday, said, at least one in three common cancers are preventable if Nigerians imbibe the habit of a regular check-up.

The theme of the 2022 World Cancer Day celebration is, “Close the care gaps, with the sub-theme: “Cancer and Mental health.

Umar who lamented the existing gaps stressed the need for an increase in budgetary allocation to the health sector in line with the 2001 Abuja declaration of allocating at least 15% of an annual budget to the health sector.

“This first year of a new three-year campaign on equity raises awareness about lack of equity in cancer care and barriers that exist for many people in accessing services and receiving the care they need”.

“This first year of the Close the Care Gap’ campaign is all about understanding and recognizing the inequities in cancer care around the globe. It’s about having an open mind, challenging assumptions and looking at the hard facts.

“Inequity in cancer care costs lives. People who seek cancer care hit barriers at every turn. Income, education, location and discrimination and assumptions based on ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability and lifestyle, are just a few of the factors that can negatively affect care.

“The gap affects everyone, including you and your loved ones. These barriers are not set in stone. This is the reason why it is important for the government to increase budgetary allocation to the health sector in line with the 2001 Abuja declaration of allocating at least 15% of an annual budget to the health sector to close the gaps”

Umar also disclosed that the need to create more awareness added that the total economic cost of cancer is USD 1.16 trillion.

“This translates into a loss of productivity and household income, reduction of quality of life, disability, and ultimately premature death.”

Umar called on the federal government to implement policies that will reduce harmful practices such as tobacco smoking and proper attention to non-communicable diseases amongst others.

“Government should ensure equitable distribution of health infrastructure, especially at the primary health care level to intensify preventive and regular screening services.

“Ensure timely national rollout of the HPV Vaccination campaign towards the elimination of one of the three (3) commonest cancers that are 99% preventable in line with the WHO mandate of elimination of cervical cancer.

“Ensure prompt implementation and sustainability of the Cancer Health Fund that covers the three commonest cancers of Breast, Cervical and prostate.

“Implementation of policies that will reduce harmful practices such as tobacco smoking and proper attention to non-communicable diseases prevention and treatment.

Similarly, in his presentation on mental health issues, the founder of Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative(MHEI) Ameh Abba disclosed that at least a 70million Nigerians has mental health issues.

This figure according to him is higher compared to the figure the Honourable Member Prince (Dr) Uchechukwu Nnam gave earlier last week as 30million.

He said it was unfortunate that this rate is said to be underestimated due to the increase in insurgency, inflation, challenges and hardships the country is currently experiencing.

While calling for the implementation of health policy, Zion expressed concern that the earlier Mental Health Policy was the one made in 1991, then revised in 2013 which is also due for revision.

“Despite it having been adopted by the Ministry for Health, it has not been implemented and no strategic plan. Legislation in Nigeria is still using the 1914 lunacy act holding wordings of the colonial as at 1800. Which is a shame and appalling, as even the name is degrading and stigmatizing, not to mention discriminating.”

“It contained the custodian law that if someone behaves irrationally, then he/she should be sent to the asylum. Thereby blaming the patient for falling sick.

“There is a need for a wake-up call to address these issues”, he added.

He further emphasised the need to establish the provision of psychosocial support and care for patients with breast cancer.

“Several measures should be taken to establish the provision of psychosocial support and care for patients with breast cancer. First, accurate epidemiological data are essential to establish a national system, strategy, and budget allocation to address the mental health problems of patients with breast cancer.

“Second, mass-media campaigns and cognitive methods, such as psychological inoculation, should be used to reduce stigma and misconceptions.

“Third, the development of liaison psychiatry, health psychology, and psychosocial oncology as academic disciplines in Nigeria would facilitate research and clinical activities regarding the mental health care of patients with cancer, particularly breast cancer.

“Fourth, a culturally appropriate model of mental health care for women with breast cancer should be developed so that patients in a low-resource country, such as Bangladesh, can access services in a straightforward and cost-effective way.

“Finally, medical staff should be trained in the brief assessment of psychological outcomes with valid instruments. We call for the researchers, clinicians, and public health policymakers to implement and improve services for mental health care for survivors of breast cancer in Nigeria as seen in other developing countries”.

Earlier, the Coordinator, Africa Health Budget Network(AHBN) in his welcome remark said that cancer is a serious issue that must be prioritised by the government at all levels as well as policymakers.

Magashi who was represented by the Program Manager, Dr Obinna Onuoha, expressed sympathy to the travail of many Nigerians who face cancer as he described it as a serious problem that requires a lot of attention.

“This day, we try to shed a lot of light and bring focus to what cancer is all about. We are pleased to also have those who deep dive into this situation and see the connection with mental health. And it is indeed something we have to bring into the light.”

