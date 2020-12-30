New cases in Oyo rampant among children of 10-14yrs from isolated school —Govt

THE Oyo State COVID-19 task force has reported 90 new cases of the virus in the state in the last two weeks, with children between ages 10 and 14 years mostly victims.

Dr Akindele Adebiyi, clinical epidemiologist supporting the Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre and member of the state technical working team on COVID-19, speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, said of the 27,799 cases tested for COVID-19, 50 persons had died from the infection in the state.

Adebiyi, who alerted that COVID-19 is still rampaging, said deaths recorded as a result of the disease in the state are now more among young people, unlike before when it was common among the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

He said more cases of the virus were recorded in Ibadan North and Orelope local government areas where more testing for the infection is being done.

Adebiyi said: “There is no age group that is spared when it comes to COVID-19, but we are seeing increasing numbers among ages 10 and 14 and this is important because these are the same age group staying with the elderly who are more likely to have the severe form of the infection.”

Chairman, Oyo State COVID-19 task force, Professor Temitope Alonge, said most of the children infected with the virus were from an isolated school in a rural local government, adding that the case had been contained.

According to him, “when the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) visited the area, parents and children didn’t use face masks and they don’t keep to other COVID-19 guidelines.”

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus during the Yuletide period, he announced ban on street carnivals, even as worship centres, night clubs, bars and lounges are advised to adhere strictly to the existing nationwide curfew from 12 midnight to 4.00 a.m.

“Therefore, the advisory is that worship centres, night clubs, bars and lounges are to adhere strictly to this particular restriction.

“Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos State, after the announcement, directed that churches, in compliance with the national directive, should conclude their services early enough and we are just asking CAN of Oyo State to do the same. It is not an Oyo State directive, it is a national directive and we believe that it is for the general good of everybody,” he said.

Professor David Olaleye, Head of the laboratory pillar of the Oyo State EOC, said in recent times, the number of COVID-19 positive cases had been on the increase in the state.