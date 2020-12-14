New book on entrepreneurship, Dear Young Professional, debuts

A 128-paged book, Dear Young Professional, with a thematic thrust woven around entrepreneurship and youth development, has been launched.

The book, designed to serve as an inspiration to would-be entrepreneurs, according to the author, Christina Soname, also seeks to fill the yawning shortfall in career guide, among the Nigerian youths, especially at the formative stages.

The Management Consultant and Corporate Trainer, while presenting the book to the media, in Lagos, explained that the book, which captures her workplace experiences and her interactions with several youths, had become imperative if the country was to deal with the waning fortunes of her economy.

According to the Babcock University’s First Class graduate of Economics, since entrepreneurship remains the way out for Nigeria, it has therefore become imperative for the nation’s youths to be the driver of such a process.

“Today, the state of the nation’s economy has made it glaring that we should begin to look at the direction of entrepreneurship in the country. For Nigeria’s economy to be out of the wood, the citizens must imbibe entrepreneurship.

“But there is no way such a process can be successful, if the youths, who are in the majority and the hope of tomorrow, are not at the driver’s seat.

“Though the book is meant for everybody, existing entrepreneurs and the prospective ones, the youths remain its primary target. It is meant to train, inspire and galvanise them into taking their destinies in their own hands,” she added.

Soname charged the youths on the need to learn the rope, and cultivate the steward mindset, for them to be successful entrepreneurs.

“Today’s youths must know that they must learn to work with successful entrepreneurs, understudy them, so as to get acquainted with some basic entrepreneurial skills before throwing their hats in the ring,” she stated.

The author expressed the hope that the book, a compilation of her weekly entrepreneurial thoughts on Twitter, in the past two years, would go a long way in letting the young professionals know that there is dignity in labour.

