New BEDC management visits monarch, promises improved services in Ekiti

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has promised the people of Ekiti state that they would experience improved services from the company under the new management board.

The BEDC MD/CEO, Dr Henry Ajagbawa, represented by the Chief Commercial Officer, Collins Igwe, spoke when the new management board paid a courtesy visit to Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, said the company was aware of expectations of residents as regards the provision of regular power supply in the state.

He, however, appealed to residents and community leaders to assist the company in its efforts at providing electricity supply by protecting transformers and other equipment in their domains from vandals.

The BEDC condemned criminality going on in some of their facilities in the state, saying, ” a lot of damages have been made to our facilities and we are urging the people to deal directly with staff carrying a genuine identification card.”

According to Ajagbawa, the decision of the federal government to change the leadership of the company was aimed at ensuring the maximum satisfaction of consumers and soliciting stakeholders’ support in the state.

He said, “The Federal Government change the management board, especially to increase electricity in rural areas in all our communities and serve the people better.

“Ekiti state will see new development in power distribution, it will improve in communities and residents will enjoy better services from us.”

He added that pre-paid meters would soon be rolled out to consumers in the state to reduce the challenges with the current estimated billing system.

Responding, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adejugbe, who welcomed the management board, charged them to provide timely solutions to the challenges encountered by electricity consumers in the state.

