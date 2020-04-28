New baby found abandoned in uncompleted building in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command said it found a new baby abandoned in an uncompleted building in Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ekiti State command, Mr Sunday Abutu, while confirming the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, said the baby was found on Monday night, adding that residents of the area alerted the police about the incident.

“We got a call that a new baby was abandoned in an uncompleted building in Adebayo area. We recovered the baby and immediately moved the baby to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital where the baby is receiving treatment and care,” Abutu said.

The police spokesman said efforts were ongoing to get the mother of the baby.

A resident in the area, who pleaded anonymity, said the baby was left on the floor of the uncompleted building.

The resident said the baby still had the placenta and was discovered in the building at Goshen Avenue in Adebayo area of the town at about 10.00p.m. on Monday.

According to the resident, the cry of the new baby attracted some residents who later contacted office of the wife of state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, and the police.