New aviation bills will reposition Nigeria’s aviation sector — Nnaji

THE six amendment bills on aviation brought by the executive to the National Assembly have been passed by the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, led by Honourable Nnolim Nnaji, began work on the bills last year with a well attended public hearing by stakeholders which lasted for three days.

At the end of the public hearing, which elicited far reaching views from the aviation stakeholders and members of the public, the Committee on Aviation carried out extensive work to produce the intended amendments which were laid before the House on the whole.

In his remarks before the House went into the Committee of the whole house for consideration of the amended bills, Nnaji stressed that the essence of the amendments was to reposition the aviation industry for the good of the country.

He added that the amendments had been thoroughly worked on to prepare the sector for better services comparable to international best practices and in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation, (ICAO) standards.

Nnaji had also urged the House to give the passage of the bills urgent consideration in view of the importance of the sector to the overall economy of the country and in consideration of the increased demand for air travel occasioned by the prevailing security situation in the country.

The bills were unanimously passed by the committee after considerations and would be duly transmitted to the President for his assent accordingly.

The bills are; Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Establishment Act, 2008 and to enact the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Act to provide for the regulation of metrology and related matters HB.464; a Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Act, Cap. N96, LFN, 2010 and to enact the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, to provide for its organisation, control and operation and for related matters HB.463, and a Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act for the purpose of providing effective air navigation services in Nigeria, ensuring safety and regularity of air navigation in Nigeria and to any other place which Nigeria has responsibility of providing air navigation services and for related matters HB. 462.

Others are; a Bill for an Act to repeal the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and to enact the Civil Aviation Act for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria and for related matters HB.460; a Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, for the regulation, prevention and providing effective administration for safety investigation in Nigeria and for related matters HB465 and a Bill for an Act to repeal the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act, Cap. F5 LFN 2010 and to enact the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Act to provide for the effective management of airports in Nigeria and related matters HB. 461.