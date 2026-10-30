New and returning talent emerge at Next Afrobeats Star Season 2 Lagos auditions

The Lagos auditions of MTN Next Afrobeats Star Season 2 attracted a mix of fresh talent and returning contestants, all competing for a place in the next stage of the music talent competition.

The four-day auditions, which began on Friday, September 18 and ended on Monday, September 21, brought the nationwide physical audition tour to a close after stops in Enugu, Benin and Abuja. Several aspiring artistes in Lagos earned places in the next round after auditioning before the judges.

Among those who advanced was 25-year-old Kamilu Lukman, who earned the first Golden Mic of the Lagos auditions and secured an automatic pass to the next stage. A first-time contestant, Lukman said he had watched Season 1 before deciding to register for the second season after seeing the registration opportunity online.

Aponjolosun Oreoluwa, 22, also earned a Golden Mic, becoming the first female contestant to achieve the feat during the Lagos auditions. A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Aponjolosun started making music in 100 level, released her first song while in university and performed at shows during her time in school.

With the Golden Mic securing her place in the next stage, Oreoluwa said the achievement also came with a greater responsibility to prove herself. “I need to prove myself more now. I cannot give less. I need to come with my A-game,” she said.

Identical twins Obajobi James Adekunle and Obajobi John Adedeji, both 23, from Akure, Ondo State, also progressed after receiving three ‘yeses’ from the judges. The twins said moving forward in the competition was a major motivation for them. “We feel good, feel glad, feel great. It’s a lot to take in, to be honest,” they said, promising “greatness, beautiful music, extra energy and extra uniqueness” as they continue their journey.

Girl group INKD, made up of Animashaun Oluwadamilola, Adoga Precious, Ibegbulam Esther and Iroezi Stephenie, also earned three ‘yeses’ to advance. The group said the opportunity would help them promote their music and the girl-group movement, while also giving them the chance to learn from producers and artistes on the show.

For 28-year-old Pelumi Afolabi, a returning contestant, the Lagos auditions marked another chapter in his Next Afrobeats Star journey. After earning a Golden Mic in Season 1, Afolabi returned this year and secured another Golden Mic in Lagos, earning an automatic pass to the next stage.

Afolabi, who began singing in church as a child and has spent the past two years developing his career as a solo artiste, said his previous experience on the show had helped him approach this year’s competition with greater focus.

Speaking on the music initiative Callima Inino, General Manager, Regional Operations MTN Nigeria, said: “Young Nigerians are full of talent and potential, and we believe they deserve platforms that help them turn that potential into real opportunities. Next Afrobeats Star is one of the ways MTN is creating that platform, giving emerging artists the opportunity to showcase their talent and take the next step in their music journey.”

Those who missed the physical auditions can still earn a place in the next stage through the Digital Wildcard. From September 25 to 27, aspiring artistes can showcase their talent during live Instagram sessions hosted by Andre Vibez, Ragee and PuffyTee, with each producer selecting up to five participants to advance to the trials.