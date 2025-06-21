New Amazons of Nigeria hails Tinubu’s FCT projects, decry killings in Benue

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his second year in office, the New Amazons of Nigeria have praised his administration for its ongoing commissioning of transformative infrastructure projects across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The women-led civic organization described the projects as a “clear reflection” of the Renewed Hope Agenda in action.

In a statement issued Friday and signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart, the group highlighted the strategic importance of newly commissioned developments including the Mabushi and Kugbo Bus Terminals, the Wole Soyinka/Onex Interchange Bridge, dualized roads in Bwari, and collector routes linking major arterial roads across Abuja.

“These projects are already redefining mobility, access, and economic potential across the Territory,” the statement read. “We applaud the President for backing vision with action. His commitment to building infrastructure that directly benefits the people; creating jobs, easing transportation, and enhancing daily living is evident and commendable.”

The group also commended the Minister of the FCT, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, for what it called a “resounding continuation of his legacy of transformational leadership.” The statement described Wike’s tenure as Minister as one marked by “bold planning and accelerated delivery,” echoing his achievements as former Governor of Rivers State, where he executed over a thousand development projects.

“These projects represent the lived reality of governance that works,” the group added.

However, amid the celebration of national progress, the New Amazons of Nigeria also turned their attention to recent tragedies in Benue State, where violent attacks in Yelwata town claimed the lives of several defenceless women and children.

“We condemn these senseless killings in the strongest possible terms,” the group stated. “Violence against civilians, especially the most vulnerable among us, has no place in our society. We urge security agencies to act decisively, and we call on community and national leaders to rise above political or ethnic divides and restore peace and justice.”

The organization emphasized the sanctity of life and the need for peace as a foundation for sustained development. “As mothers, daughters, sisters, and nation-builders, we believe every Nigerian life is sacred. Peace is the bedrock upon which progress must stand.”

The New Amazons concluded by calling on Nigerians to unite in support of the administration’s developmental goals, urging citizens to promote peace and national cohesion.

