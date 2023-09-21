A new Assistant Inspector General of Police, Paul Ojeka Odama, has assumed duty to take charge of Zone Eleven of the Nigeria Police Force, with its headquarters in Osogbo, Osun State.

The new AIG was recently deployed to the zone in a recent reshuffle by the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The police spokesman in Zone Eleven, CSP Benjamin Ayeni, who made this known on Thursday, said that the erstwhile AIG, Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeji, had been deployed as Force Secretary, Force Headquarters Abuja.

The new AIG, who hails from Yala Local Government of Cross River State, enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 as a Cadet ASP Course 16 member.

Having learnt the rudiment of police work in Kebbi State Police Command, AIG Odama had served as a Divisional Police Officer in different state police commands.

After becoming an Assistant Commissioner of Police, he was Commandant, of Police Training School Jos, Area Commander, Ile-Ife and Area Commander, Suleja in Niger State, among others.

As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, the new AIG was posted to INEC headquarters, in Abuja. He was Deputy Commissioner, of the State Criminal Investigation Department in Kano State and Deputy Commissioner of Zonal CID Zone One, Kano.

As a police commissioner, he was CP Maritime, Lagos and CP, Kwara State Command.

After his promotion to the rank of an AIG, Odama was in charge of Federal Operation, Force Headquarters, Abuja, before his deployment to Zone Eleven.

