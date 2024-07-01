Stakeholders in the nation’s advertising space have commended the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), on its decision to introduce an ARCON Journal of Advertising and Marketing Communications (AJAMC) to deepen intellectual discourse in the sector.

Unveiling the journal in Lagos, at the second edition of the annual advertising industry colloquium, tagged, ‘Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Advertising Education and Professional Excellence in Nigeria,’ organised by ARCON, its Director-General, Dr Lekan Fadolapo, noted that the new journal will go a long way in addressing the dearth of quality resource materials, which had constituted a hindrance to successful knowledge- sharing and transfer in the sector in time past.

Fadolapo noted that the first African advertising journal would also assist students in the nation’s tertiary institutions, who, in the past few years, had been facing challenges accessing quality research materials on the multibillion Naira industry.

He added that the journal, a comprehensive compilation of in-depth analysis and researchers from scholars around the globe, will enhance the body of knowledge within the sector.

Fadolapo explained that the theme of the event is informed by the need to bridge the gap between the town and the gown.

“For any profession to thrive and succeed, there must be a bridge between the town and gown. If professionals maintain their space and academics and students do the same, the gap will be too vast. This platform is essential for all stakeholders to have a meaningful conversation around this,” he added.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman of the Planning Committee and Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Advertising, Professor Rotimi Oladele, expressed his excitement that the journal will be filling a yawning knowledge gap in the industry.

“We aim to produce graduates who will hit the ground running. This is an opportunity for the industry to partner with us to develop quality manpower for the nation.

“I can tell you authoritatively, the journal is coming to change the nation’s advertising landscape,” Professor Oladele stated.

Commending ARCON on the theme of the summit, the Lagos State University (LASU) lecturer described the transformative power of technology in shaping the advertising and marketing communication’s education and industry as phenomenal.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, described the colloquium as a convergence of innovation, creativity and foresight, aimed at propelling the industry into the future, in line with the nation’s vision of being a prosperous and technologically- advanced nation.

The minister, who was represented by Mr Sunny Baba, also expressed his ministry’s delight that the theme of the colloquium was in tandem with the Federal Government’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda, emphasising innovation, growth and sustainable development across all sectors of the economy.

