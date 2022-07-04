New 400g Golden Penny Pasta, response to consumer demands —FMN

The management of Flour Mills of Nigeria, manufacturers of the Golden Penny Pasta, has described the recently-launched Pasta brand’s 400g pack, as the company’s pro-active response to consumer demand for varied sizes of Golden Penny pasta suitable for different occasions.

According to the company, the launch of the new 400g pack, provides it the opportunity to retain the nutritional quality of its signature pasta, while also providing young families with midi packs designed to serve various purposes and needs.

The Managing Director, Food Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Devlin Hainsworth, argued that the Group’s iconic brand, Golden Penny, embodies the Group’s invaluable food brands, designed to always afford its consumers ‘tasty, yet nutritious’ food options.

“Our launch of the 400g pasta pack is still a pragmatic response to our consumers’ needs and we believe that this new product invariably creates a wider range of options for young families in accordance with their budgets,” he stated.

Also speaking on the new pack, the Marketing Director, Foods, Bisi Idowu described the product as a pragmatic response to consumers’ demand for quality products suitable for various occasions, family consumption.

“With the new 400g Golden Penny pasta pack, FMN aims to continue to foster close-knit bonds among young families while providing great tasting and nourishing food to millions of Nigerian homes,” Idowu added.