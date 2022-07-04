New 400g Golden Penny Pasta, response to consumer demands —FMN

Brands and Marketing
By Akin Adewakun|Lagos

The management of  Flour Mills of Nigeria, manufacturers of the Golden Penny Pasta, has described the recently-launched  Pasta brand’s 400g pack,  as the company’s  pro-active response to consumer demand for varied sizes of Golden Penny pasta suitable for different occasions.

According to the company, the  launch of the new  400g pack,  provides it the opportunity to retain the nutritional quality of its signature pasta, while also providing young families with midi packs designed to serve various purposes and needs.

The Managing Director, Food Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Devlin Hainsworth, argued that the Group’s iconic brand, Golden Penny, embodies the Group’s invaluable food brands, designed to always afford its consumers ‘tasty, yet nutritious’ food options.

“Our launch of the 400g pasta pack is still a pragmatic response to our consumers’ needs and we believe that this new product invariably creates a wider range of options for young families in accordance with their budgets,” he stated.

Also speaking on the new pack,  the Marketing Director, Foods, Bisi Idowu described the product as a pragmatic response to consumers’  demand for quality products suitable for various occasions, family consumption.

“With the new 400g Golden Penny pasta pack, FMN aims to continue to foster close-knit bonds among young families while providing great tasting and nourishing food to millions of Nigerian homes,” Idowu added.

You might also like
Brands and Marketing

Hollandia intensifies dairy campaigns in Northern Nigeria

Brands and Marketing

NIMN 2022: Be ready for disruptive technologies, experts charge brand custodians,…

Brands and Marketing

What Is Bulk Email Verification

Brands and Marketing

Honeywell Group partners LSETF to upskill young entrepreneur

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More