New 10,000 constables to work in their LGAs ― Ekiti CP

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo, has revealed that the new 10000 personnel about to be recruited into the Nigeria Police Force will work in their respective Local Government Areas across the country.

The CP who explained that the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, was determined to nip in the bud the waves of insecurity pervading the country said the personnel would have more knowledge about their terrain more than people from other states.

While saying that the job of fighting crimes successfully is based on intelligence gathering, the police boss maintained that it was only personnel who understand the cultural and social behaviour of communities that could succeed in modern-day policing.

Mobayo who spoke at the sideline of the ongoing physical and credentials screening for constable/junior cadre recruitment into the force in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday, noted that the need for more officers in the force cannot be overemphasised.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, he added that the decision of the IGP to deploy the new personnel in their respective domains will help in curbing crimes in the communities.

According to him, “The Inspector General of Police deemed it fit to recruit more hands into the Nigeria Police Force due to firstly the lack of manpower in the force and also insecurity challenges in our country. So, with the new 10, 000 personnel to be employed, we will able to cover more grounds in the system.

“The essence of it is that they work in their respective states and even their local government area so as to have adequate personnel at the grassroots to fight crime.”

The CP who said the screening for applicants across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state covered their physical fitness, medical status, credentials and other qualifications that will make them perform optimally in the force.

He advised applicants at the screening not to pay anyone to influence their employment, saying the department of training and development at the force headquarters has the sole responsibility of selecting the most qualified applicants from results of the screening.

On the security situations in the state, the PPRO stressed that the command was poised to ride the state of any crimes, soliciting more cooperation from residents on timely and accurate information on crime-related issues to the police.

“We don’t have any ugly incident in the state now due to the experience of the new CP but we want to encourage our people to always give us useful information in their domains as regards crimes and we will take action immediately,” he said.

