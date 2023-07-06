BBNaija 2021 ex-housemate Maria Chike Benjamin and partners baby bump’s photoshoot has sparked reactions from netizens, as one wrote, ‘Never seen maternity shoot with papa hiding his face.’

She posted a maternity shoot with her partner on her verified Instagram page today, July 6th 2023, as they prepare for their first child together.

Recall that Maria caused a stir on social media a week ago when she announced the beginning of her journey to motherhood by revealing her baby bump.

