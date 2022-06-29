Never again should we clash over our differences —Olu of Warri

The Olu of Warri kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has said that Warri will henceforth enjoy peace and there will never be any clash over differences in the kingdom again.

The monarch expresed the hope while playing host at the third edition of the “Ghigho Aghofen” ceremony for the Omadino community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The ceremony was held at the Olu’s palace amid cultural display from various ethnic nationalities residing in the oil-rich kingdom.

Among the communities were the Urhobo, Ilaje, Bini, Esan, Yoruba, Ijaw, Isoko, Igala, Igbo, among others.

Ghigho Aghofen, which means ‘Palace Watch’, is a ceremony that ushers in one of the indigenous Itsekiri communities to keep watch over the Warri kingdoms and was initiated by the king in 2021 shortly when he ascended the throne.

The aim was to promote relationship between the monarch and other communities that could not have access to the palace due to one reason or the other.

Addressing the congregation, Ogiame urged the Omadino community to resolve their differences and forge ahead as one and indivisible community.

“I thanked the Omadino community for coming in large numbers. I want to use this opportunity to preach peace and unity because there is a lot that is being spoken of Omadina.

“Let me remind you that you have a unique opportunity to start again in your community, so a line must be drawn. Many people may feel a sense of indictment, frustration, it is my turn, I have suffered.





“I appeal to all of you to put those sentiments away and start doing things right. Omadino is a too important community for there to be division and fight.

“You are on duty till September 24. You will be on duty when we mark our first coronation anniversary.

“Hopefully, before the time elapsed, we will come to Omadino. We want to see that the factions are dissolved and we embrace peace,” he said.

Ogiame said that there was much to achieve with unity with special reference to the Itsekiri Trust Fund.

The monarch thanked the Inorin community, the immediate past Ghigho Aghofen (Palace Watch) for the job done in the past three months.

Ogiame also thanked the various ethnic nationalities that came to identify with the palace and prayed God to continue to promote peace among them.

Dignitaries at the ceremony were former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori and some lawmakers in the house.

