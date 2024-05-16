Patients on admission at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, protested over poor treatments at the federal institution.

This development, according to an eyewitness lasted for about two hours throwing the entire hospital environment into confusion, as medical practitioners scampered for safety.

The prompt intervention of operatives of the Ogun State Police Command from the Lafenwa Divisional, brought the situation under control.

It was gathered that the patients protested against poor feeding, sanitary conditions, as well as, absence of alternative electricity.

A source informed that the some of the patients who are partially healed led the protest demanding better condition of service

One of the relatives of patients who spoke with newsmen said each patient were charged between N500,000 and N700,000 depending on the duration of time expected to spend at the hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Ajibola, said the matter was nothing but “an internal affair”, that had seen being addressed by the authorities of the hospital.

The Lafenwa Divisional Police Officer, Enatufe Omoh, having secured the approval of the State commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the incident.

He said that only one of the hospital doctor was assaulted and sustained injury.

The Chief Superintendent of Police explained that the patients protested over the denial of some certain privileges by the hospital management.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE